Doyle, Huebsch debate in race for WI 94th District Assembly

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On the campus of UW-La Crosse, the candidates for the Wisconsin 94th District Assembly squared off in a debate just weeks before election day.
Incumbent Democrat Steve Doyle and Republican challenger Ryan Huebsch were asked questions by several members of local media, including News 19's Mike Beiermeister.
When asked about revenue sharing being able to support local towns, in the wake of the Holmen Village President requesting more state funding, Doyle says it can be hard to satisfy everyone as money is not unlimited.
"What we're saying at the state level is 'You have more work to do'," Doyle said. "You have more responsibility that we're giving to you. But by the way we're not giving you more money to do it with. What we're having our local governments do is have to decide between this priority or that priority. Do we fund our road adequately or do we fund our police force adequately?"
Huebsch's response lacked a way to address the issue with him stating he's heard from others who need a helping hand.
"I went around and talked to local municipalities," Huebsch. "I have talked to police chiefs across the area. I've talked to several people around the area and local governments who say the exact same thing. They struggle. We need to make sure we come in and bring in a shared revenue increase. And I am totally for that."
On the topic of major issues being added to a referendum, both supported the idea. These include topics such as legalizing marijuana and abortion access. Doyle saying that valuing the voice of the people and finding a majority is an American way of doing things.
"We have the members of the public who have actually strong opinions," Doyle said. "I hear that from people regularly. Their issue, whether it be marijuana or abortion or any other issues that we're talking about. I do think that on issues where the legislature is not acting that the public should have a chance to weigh in. That is what democracy is all about."
In rebuttal, Huebsch attacked his opponent saying that officials may supersede referendum topics and questions.
"He voted for the marijuana and abortion referendums in La Crosse County," Huebsch said. "Yet said they were too political and that we shouldn't pass them but then voted for them. I think yes, we should be able to have the people speak for themselves, but I also think we have that on November 8. Elections are referendums on what we see in our government today."
On the topic of raising the state minimum wage above the federal low of $7.25, neither were in favor for differing reasons.
Huebsch saying that discussing the matter is "out of the question" and is not relevant to the people he would represent if elected.
Doyle had supported such bills in the past that would fail but says the current state of the economy and job market has forced employers to pay well over minimum wage making new legislation somewhat moot and that the focus of state representatives should be on other things.
Election day is on Tuesday, November 8.