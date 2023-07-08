Driftless Music Festival returns to Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Driftless Music Festival returned to Viroqua for its 11th year of live entertainment.
The Saturday event drew hundreds of families and friends to Eckhart Park. Fest-goers enjoyed music, food and fun, while being exposed to sounds, ethnicities, and cultures that are not always present in a small, Midwestern town.
The festival allowed participants to share their love of music and bring their community together.
“I think love music is just a great community gathering,” said Frank Laufenberg, guitar and lead vocals for the band Wurk. “There's just a feeling when other people are listening to live music that is kind of unmatched. It's like a vibe that everyone is there, in the moment, at that time. It's something special."
This year’s music line-up included a divers range of musical genres featuring six different musical acts: Wurk, The Vogt Sisters, Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad, The Jimmys, Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos, and Rensa Fire.
“I always call it a festival for all because there’s music throughout the day that isn’t just one kind of music,” said Christina Dollhausen, President of the Driftless Music Festival. “We have all different kinds of music, all day long, and that’s kind of our thing that we do every single year, try to bring something new to the driftless area.”
Food, beverages, and craft vendors lined the walkways of the festival, including English Ridge Orchard, Udder Brothers Ice Cream, Julie’s Catering, Salt & Tipple, and Magpie Gelato.
This year’s one day music festival took over a year of planning, but Dollhausen says the festival is well worth the extra effort.
"To see the community come together like this, as well as offer this place for visitors to come to Viroqua and enjoy it, that's the reason we do it,” Dollhausen said. “We do it for the love of the music, and the love of the community."
The Driftless Music Festival is a free yearly event, which is scheduled to return next year, for the summer of 2024, on the second Saturday in July.