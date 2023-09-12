Driftless Regional Read aims to make mental health more accessible locally

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 2023 Driftless Regional Read is once again tackling one of the most present issues in our community: mental health.
The topic of mental health has been increasingly publicized, with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers even declaring 2023 the year of mental health.
To support the discussion locally, roughly 14 different community organizations, spanning La Crosse, Winona, and Houston counties, have worked together to create a series of events on the topic.
They chose the book "What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing" by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey to help focus the theme.
Project Coordinator Diana DiazGranados with Better Together La Crosse say they chose the book because it does a great job of making complex theories accessible.
"The book is written in such a conversational way. It really touched me not just as a social worker, as a youth mental health program director, but as a daughter, as a mother, as a wife, as a neighbor."
DiazGranados says it helped her understand the many different ways trauma impacts the brain.
"The authors ask us to, instead of asking 'What's wrong with that person that is acting a certain way or is being difficult or challenging' ask 'What happened to them? And how could I be more empathetic and kind? And how can we create a community that listens to each other a little bit more?'"
In addition to the book, from now through December more than 40 different activities, lectures, and discussions will be held across the Driftless Region, each approaching different aspects of mental well-being.
"My goal is that it creates and helps build a little more empathy and understanding between people so that regardless of whether we have different political views, religious views, that we come from different races that we can understand each other and just treat each other more kindly."
Events range from nature walks and the mind body connection, to specific topics within the broader mental health movement, like caregiver stress, living with grief, processing events with humor and writing, and therapy through music.
Find a full list of events at the Driftless Regional Read website by clicking here.
Free books are available at the La Crosse County Public Libraries, and at the La Crescent Public Library and Winona Public Library. Books are limited, but you can also check out the book or download an e-book and audiobook with a library card.