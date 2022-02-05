Driver flees scene of crash in the Town of Barre, later arrested

TOWN OF BARRE, Wis. (WXOW) - A one-vehicle crash Friday night leads to the arrest of a 25-year-old man.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said deputies and troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol were sent to the crash near W4896 County Road B in the Town of Barre around 9:23 p.m.
Shortly after officers arrived, the driver, identified as Austin Olson, fled on foot. He was found a short time later.
The sheriff's office said Olson refused medical treatment at the scene. He was then arrested for suspicion of operating under the influence and other charges.
Based on the investigation of the crash, the sheriff's office said it appeared that speed and alcohol were factors in the incident.