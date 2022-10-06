Driver hospitalized in head-on crash in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - One person ended up in a local hospital after a head-on crash between a car and a semi near Sparta.
It happened on Friday, September 30 on Highway 27 at about 5:15 p.m.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a 2013 Freightliner and a 2007 Audi hit each other head-on near Federal Avenue after the Audi crossed into the oncoming lane.
The crash caused the semi to catch fire. The driver and passenger weren't hurt but the driver was later taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the Audi was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was cleared.