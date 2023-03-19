Driver hurt in pickup truck crash; 5-year-old passenger uninjured

ELEVA, Wis. (WXOW) - A pickup truck crash Saturday night near Eleva leaves the driver with non-life-threatening injuries.
A five-year-old passenger in the pickup was unhurt.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Highway 93 near Hansen Lane in the Town of Albion south of Eleva around 9:37 p.m.
They said a northbound pickup truck lost control on a patch of ice. The pickup went off the road and rolled over.
The driver, who the sheriff's office said wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital for injuries in the crash.
The sheriff's office said they aren't releasing the names of those involved in the crash at this time.