 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver hurt in pickup truck crash; 5-year-old passenger uninjured

  • Updated
  • 0
ambulance 2.jpg

ELEVA, Wis. (WXOW) - A pickup truck crash Saturday night near Eleva leaves the driver with non-life-threatening injuries.

A five-year-old passenger in the pickup was unhurt. 

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Highway 93 near Hansen Lane in the Town of Albion south of Eleva around 9:37 p.m. 

They said a northbound pickup truck lost control on a patch of ice. The pickup went off the road and rolled over. 

The driver, who the sheriff's office said wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital for injuries in the crash. 

The sheriff's office said they aren't releasing the names of those involved in the crash at this time. 

Tags

Recommended for you