Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Driver hurt in Vernon Co. crash between semi and SUV

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - The driver of an SUV was injured when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with an oncoming semi near Cashton Monday morning. 

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 11:15 a.m. on County Road D southeast of Cashton.

The SUV, driven by Diane M. Brown, 67, or rural Richland Center, was northbound when it slid across the highway and into the path of an oncoming semi.

The semi's driver, Michael S. Schendel, 51, of La Farge, steered right towards a ditch in an attempt to avoid a collision. The SUV though, hit the left side of the semi-tractor. 

Brown had non-life threatening injuries in the crash. She was taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua. 

Two teenage passengers in her vehicle, ages 16 and 17, weren't hurt, as well as Schendel. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol did a post-crash inspection of the commercial motor vehicle. 