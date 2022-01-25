Driver hurt in Vernon Co. crash between semi and SUV

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - The driver of an SUV was injured when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with an oncoming semi near Cashton Monday morning.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 11:15 a.m. on County Road D southeast of Cashton.
The SUV, driven by Diane M. Brown, 67, or rural Richland Center, was northbound when it slid across the highway and into the path of an oncoming semi.
The semi's driver, Michael S. Schendel, 51, of La Farge, steered right towards a ditch in an attempt to avoid a collision. The SUV though, hit the left side of the semi-tractor.
Brown had non-life threatening injuries in the crash. She was taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua.
Two teenage passengers in her vehicle, ages 16 and 17, weren't hurt, as well as Schendel.
The Wisconsin State Patrol did a post-crash inspection of the commercial motor vehicle.