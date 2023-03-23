Driver involved in Sunday crash in Onalaska remains critical

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska's police chief said the driver of a minivan that hit a pickup Sunday afternoon is still in critical condition.
Chief Charles Ashbeck said that first responders were called to the intersection of Highway 157 by the I-90 overpass just after 2 p.m.
They immediately began life-saving efforts for the driver of the minivan, according to Chief Ashbeck, who he identified as Libby Lachman of West Salem.
She was taken by ambulance to a La Crosse hospital where she is still critical, the chief said.
An eight-year-old child in Lachman's vehicle was treated at the scene and released to family members.
There were multiple people in the pickup, the chief said, with at least one injury reported.
The pickup, driven by Aaron Westpfahl of La Crosse, was struck by the minivan as it was stopped at a traffic light.
Chief Ashbeck said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Due to the severity of the crash, Chief Ashbeck said that the department asked for the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit. He said the unit is used by law enforcement to help reconstruct and investigate what contributing factors there were in severe or fatal accidents.
The road was closed for around six hours.