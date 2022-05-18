Drivers, farm equipment may share the road during spring planting season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for large slow-moving farm equipment on many of the state's highways and roads as planting season gets underway.
“Planting season is in full swing across Minnesota and farmers will again need the highways to access their fields,” said Brian Sorenson, state traffic engineer. “Motorists need to put down distractions and watch for those slow-moving farm vehicles, especially on rural, two-lane roads.”
Figures from the state show that eight people died and 133 people were hurt in 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019. The biggest contributing factors in the crashes were speed and inattentive driving.
Farm equipment is large and heavy which can make it difficult for drivers to accelerate, slow down, or stop quickly. There are times when the equipment makes wide turns and crosses over the center line.
MnDOT suggests the following for drivers and operators of farm equipment:
Motorists should:
- Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment
- Watch for debris dropped by farm equipment
- Wait for a safe place to pass
- Drive with headlights on at all times
Farm equipment operators should:
- Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible
- Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph
- Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night