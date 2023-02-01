Dropping temperatures: Advice for enjoying the winter weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As temperatures drop in the Coulee Region, it is important to dress appropriately to avoid injuries.
With prolonged exposure, frost bite can set in when temperatures get below five degrees Fahrenheit.
For those looking to get outside this winter, Mt. La Crosse Ski Area Pro Shop sales associate Ashley Perrin said to cover as much skin as possible.
"Any skin that you have that isn't covered, is going to get immediately cold. We definitely recommend all of the pieces that you need - you definitely want to make sure you wear a hat, definitely want to make sure you wear gloves," Perrin said. "On a cold day like today, I would go for highest heat rating of everything."
When outside for long periods of time, it's recommended to wear a winter jacket and pants, as well as face shields.
Perrin advises people to wear as many layers as possible when heading outdoors, as it's easier to shed the layers than it is to add them. She warns people to be careful when wearing extra layers as they can make you sweat, which can lower body temperatures.
It's also important to listen to your body, if fingers and toes starting going numb or tingly it's time to head inside.