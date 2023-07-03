 Skip to main content
Drought conditions continue to hurt farming crops

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) – Dry conditions continue for much of the Coulee Region. Lack of rain has affected crop growth for local farmers.

"Normally the rule is if it's knee high by the fourth of July you're going to be in good shape to have a good crop,” Darin Von Ruden, President of the Wisconsin Farmers Union and farmer from rural Westby, said.

This has been anything but a fact this season for many farmers.

"With the lack of moisture our corn has come up really uneven,” Von Ruden said. “You know some that was in moisture areas early came out right away, but we've had some others that has come up with the few little showers that we've gotten in between now. So it's going to be interesting to see how the corn matures at the end of the year."

Von Ruden said that farmers with irrigation systems are doing better than farmers like him that rely strictly on Mother Nature for water.

"You know we're basically kinda wait and see right now,” he said. “You know in a couple weeks second crop is going to be ready and that's way short if we get 30% of what we normally do we're going to be lucky I think."

If the drought conditions continue, Von Ruden said, it would affect prices for buying crops at the grocery store.

"If it does stay dry, corn is going to go through the roof in the area here,” he said. “So you're going to see a lot smaller cobs probably from it because that is starting to put the ears on it right now and that will cause that to be a shorter ear."

Although it has been abnormally dry, something the DNR called somewhat historic, Von Ruden has dealt with seasons like this before noting both 1988 and 2012 for memorable droughts.

This year has been different according to Von Ruden.

"This year is one of those years where it's different than the previous droughts. Simply because we had a dry early summer and there's no sign that its going to change anytime soon,” Van Ruden said. “So we could be looking at a year where we don't even get a good corn silage crop this year."

