Drug crimes rise, gun crimes slightly lower in La Crosse County D.A. report

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse District Attorney Tim Gruenke presented his annual report to the county's Judiciary and Law Committee.
In his report Gruenke said the majority of drug cases involve meth and fentanyl. The report compares data from the first six months of this year to the same time frame last year.
The report showed drug cases and arrests involving delivery and possession have jumped from last year.
Gruenke said this year is on track to have the most overdose deaths recorded in the county with final numbers predicted to be in the 50s.
In terms of gun violence, Gruenke said statistics show a little less this year compared to last. However, he said in the past five years the county has experienced an increase in shootings.
"We try to prosecute the most serious offenders and put our resources into those offenders and we do that as much as possible. There is a point where you just have too many cases you have to priorities so we focus on the most serious offenders and we do our best to try to make sure the community is being as safe as they can," Gruenke said.
The state is experiencing a shortage of prosecutors, but in La Crosse County, Gruenke said they are nearly fully staffed.