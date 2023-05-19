Drug stash robbery leads to charges for Onalaska teen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Charges were filed on Friday against an Onalaska teen who fired a handgun during what turned out to be an armed robbery of a drug stash.
Originally, La Crosse Police said Efraim Ko was arrested on charges of attempted homicide and armed robbery for the May 12 incident at a residence in the 1300 block of Avon Street.
On Friday, the charges against Ko included armed robbery but also charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Strangulation, and Substantial Battery.
The criminal complaint said that Ko went over to the residence that evening to buy marijuana from one of the two people in the residence.
While Ko was there, he used the bathroom. When he came out, he displayed a handgun, racked the slide back. The male victim said Ko said "You know the drill," and added "Give me everything you've got."
The complaint said Ko assaulted the man after he told Ko he didn't have any money in the residence. The complaint said Ko kicked and choked him to the point of brief unconsciousness twice.
The man fought back when Ko pointed the gun at the man's girlfriend, the complaint said.
During the fight, the man said Ko said, "That's it, I'm shooting." He then fired a round off in the living room according to the complaint.
After that, Ko took the drugs, a PlayStation, and left the apartment. He almost immediately returned after he realized he left his car keys in the apartment. The man said Ko got back into the apartment, kept pointing the gun at them, got his keys, and left the apartment.
The complaint said, "(The victim) said the suspect ran out of the apartment again. (The victim) said his girlfriend was screaming and crying, and he thought she had been hit by the bullet. (The victim) said he thought the suspect also thought he hit his girlfriend."
With information from the victim, police were able to identify Ko as the suspect. A search of Ko's residence and bedroom on May 15 turned up the handgun believed used in the robbery and assault.
Police were able to contact Ko through his family. Ko said he would turn himself in to police. He did so on May 17 and was arrested without incident at the La Crosse Police Department.
He was then taken and booked into the La Crosse County Jail.
At 17, Ko can be charged in adult court. Wisconsin law allows 17-year-olds to be charged in adult court when certain crimes are committed.
During a court appearance on Friday, Judge Ramona Gonzalez gave Ko a $5,000 cash bond. It was posted later Friday afternoon.
Ko returns to court on May 26.