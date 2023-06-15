Drugmakers want to stop Medicare from negotiating prices. Here’s what you should know

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Vernon. Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may also increase, spreading north and east. The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov