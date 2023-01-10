Dry January: Addiction treatment options in our area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Many people are giving 'Dry January' a shot this year.
Experts say it can be a great opportunity for people to reevaluate how much alcohol they consume. Some use 'Dry January' as a way to make healthier choices and others use it to break bad habits.
Local medical professionals say 'Dry January' is not an intervention for addiction. There are other resources in the La Crosse area, like Hazelden, a world leader in addiction care.
"Hazelden will look at others in the community who are doing well and using best practices," Clinical Operations Director at Gundersen Health System Josh Court said. "So, we got asked to be a part of that with Hazelden. We were really excited to be recognized in that way because Hazelden also views Gundersen as a leader in addiction care."
Court said those struggling with addiction should reach out for help. He said that could mean talking to your inner circle or seeking help professionally.