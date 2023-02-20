Due to weather, WAFER changing mobile pantry schedule

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the expected winter storm headed our way, the WAFER Mobile Pantry is making some changes to its schedule for the week.
They want to make it easier for people to get to them this week.
Here's the updated schedule:
Tuesday, February 21: 9 a.m to 11 a.m. Stokke Tower Apartments in La Crosse. They are parking in front of the main entrance
Tuesday, February 21: 1-2:30 p.m. Schu-Mullen Homes Neighborhood-St. James Street in La Crosse.
Wednesday, February 22: 9 a.m to 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Pinedale Apartments in Onalaska.
Wednesday, February 22: 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Greendale Apartments in Onalaska.
Scheduled stops for Northside Elementary and Schu-Mullen on Thursday have been moved or cancelled.