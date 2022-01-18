Eagle survives getting hit by and getting stuck in train

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This is one lucky eagle.
The story begins with the Coulee Region Humane Society getting a call from the railroad that an eagle was struck by one of its trains and was now stuck on the front of the train.
Two of the society's wildlife rehabilitators went and found the train and eagle pinned by its wings in the front guard rail of the train.
The rehabilitators freed the eagle and surprisingly, didn't feel any broken bones or injuries. Internal images taken later confirmed there weren't any fractures to the juvenile eagle.
When they asked the conductor where the female eagle and train collided, he said it was about 80 miles away from La Crosse according to the humane society's Facebook post on the incident, so it spent a few hours stuck on the train.
The rehabilitators said they treated her for pain management once they got her back to the building. The eagle is now up and about and flying short distances.
The plan is for the eagle to get transferred to the Raptor Education Group in Antigo where she can undergo further evaluation. The society's Facebook post said there is concern that the pressure from the wind against the air sacks while stuck on the train may have caused some of them to rupture. They will heal in time according to the society.
The eagle is expected to get moved in the next few days.
The photos in this story are from the Coulee Region Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation page.
By the way, you can tell this is a young bald eagle because they don't develop their familiar white head and tail feathers until they are anywhere between 4-6 years old.