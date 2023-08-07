Early morning La Crosse fire leaves firefighter with injury

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department said one firefighter was injured at the scene of a garage fire Monday morning.
Battalion Chief Blane Neher said that they were called to 1313 South Avenue just after 2 a.m.
They found a detached garage and camper were fully engulfed when they arrived.
Their efforts kept the fire from spreading to the adjacent home which did suffer some damage from the heat of the fire.
Chief Neher said that one of the firefighters was hurt during the efforts to curb the fire. No other details were provided.
No one was inside the camper or garage when the fire department arrived. No one inside the home was hurt either. The residents weren't displaced as a result of the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.