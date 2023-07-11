Earth, Coulee Region seeing record average high temperatures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Experts say Earth is seeing above average temperatures as of recent. July 4th was the hottest average temperature that we have seen on earth at 62.92 degrees.
This record broke the previous record which was set on July 3rd, 2023.
Jeff Boyne, Meteorologist with the La Crosse National Weather Service said that the rise in temperatures is affecting us locally.
"Some of that has to do with part of climate change," Boyne said. "We are seeing warmer and warmer time periods. It's not through the entire year, but we're trending a little bit on the warmer side. As the planet is warming, we're seeing some local affects here of us warming some."
Boyne also expressed the recent drought conditions have been associated with the rise in average temperatures which has been tied to one of the warmer months of June we have seen in a while.
"We tied for the 13th warmest last month for La Crosse," he said. "As far as eight of the last ten years as looking back in Junes had been warmer than normal. So, we have a trend of seeing these warmer than normal Junes. Seven of those eight had been in the top twenty warmest Junes locally."
The previous record was in 2016 at 62.22 degrees according to the National Weather Service.