Easter brunch is served at La Crosse restaurant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As families wrap up church services, dinner calls in the form of brunch on Easter Sunday.
JavaVino manager Alyssa Schlieper tells News 19 that extra preparation went into what was expected to be a busier than usual day at the restaurant after many families signed up for reservations in advance.
"Our kitchen chef has been preparing for this for the entire week," Schlieper said. "They've had the kids on the line prepping all the breakfast items. We stayed a little after yesterday when we closed to make sure everything was stocked up pretty well. Got all of our little kids decorative coloring pages and everything all ready for them yesterday."
Among the JavaVino favorites Schlieper says they expect to sell more of include breakfast burritos and berry lemon streusel waffles on top of a special kids menu for the occasion.