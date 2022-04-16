Easter egg hunt goes on despite cool morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – A temperature just below freezing wasn’t enough to keep youngsters and their parents from throughout the Coulee Region from the annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Colorful plastic eggs dotted the ground in Myrick Park as members fo the La Crosse Lions Club and volunteers put the finishing touches on the first of four hunts Saturday morning.
Split into four age groups – the youngest first – youngsters were sent looking for eggs that contained candy, small toys and raffle tickets that made them eligible to win a prize ranging from smaller gifts like toys, books, craft items and more to bigger items like larger toys and bicycles.
Jo Marson, who helped set up for the event, said cool weather means nothing to kids who want to get out and be active.
“Kids like getting outdoors and doing something even if it’s cold,” Marson said. “It’s still fun. They’re excited and they’re running around. They’re going to be warm when they’re running around and if they get a big prize, boy they’re really excited.”
While the hunt is an annual event, this is the second year the Lions Club has been host.
Marson says the plan is for the hunt to continue next year and for years to come.