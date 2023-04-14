Eastman motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crash

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - An Eastman man is facing several charges related to the crash of his motorcycle earlier this month.
Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said that on Saturday, April 8, just after 6 p.m., a motorcycle ridden by Jackson Finney, 45, was heading south on State Highway 35. He lost control of the motorcycle, crossed the centerline, and went off the highway.
The sheriff's office said that he hit a driveway which caused both he and his motorcycle to go airborne for approximately 100 feet. When the motorcycle landed, Finney was thrown from the motorcycle.
He ended up partially inside a driveway culvert while the motorcycle finally came to a stop 100 feet further away.
Finney was airlifted from the scene by GundersenAir and flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He was later cited for operating a motorcycle while under the influence and operating a motorcycle with a suspended license.
The sheriff's office said that speed is also a suspected contributing factor.