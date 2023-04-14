Eastman motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crash

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. .Warm temperatures this week have melted much of the regional snowpack. This snowmelt is routing into the Mississippi River. Rain this weekend is expected to further increase river flows. This additional rainfall and upstream inflow has increased the expected crest at La Crosse between 14 to 15.5 feet around April 21st to 23rd. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&