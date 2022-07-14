 Skip to main content
Eau Claire woman arrested after police pursuit in Jackson Co.

JACKSON., Wis. (WXOW) - An Eau Claire woman was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after a high speed chase in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office, Katie Carpenter drove her car at a high rate of speed through an emergency response scene. Rescue crews were working to put out a vehicle fire on I-94 near the Township of Adams, when Carpenter drove by erratically.

Police said they attempted to stop Carpenter's vehicle but it took off on I-94, reaching speeds of around 120 mph. The Wisconsin State Patrol was able to stop the car by using a tire deflation device.

Carpenter was arrested on charges of knowingly fleeing an officer and resisting arrest. 

