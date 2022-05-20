Echoes of Camp Randall makes is long awaited appearance at a local care center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Echoes of Camp Randall visited Bethany St. Joseph Care Center after a few delays due to COVID.
The Echoes of Camp Randall are a group of students who are a part of the University of Wisconsin's marching band paid a visit to the seniors at Bethany St. Joseph.
They played favorites like on Wisconsin, Varsity, The Chicken Dance and the Beer Barrel Polka.
COVID has caused this event to be postponed a few times but Friday they finally were able to make it happen.
"It's always great anytime, little bumps come up in the road on the way to getting gigs like this and we just always manage to smooth them out. I've done quite a few different gigs where things have gotten canceled and then they're put back on like hours later, their like wait we can have you please send some people over, and we're like ok lets drum up everybody." Said Jacob Rozum, part of Echoes of Camp Randall.
Some of the crowd favorites were Varsity and The Chicken Dance.