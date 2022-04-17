Economics of the "Child Care Crisis"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - At Thursday's child care summit at Western Technical College, community leaders came together to figure out ways to address both the need for industry workers and the cost of service to parents.
With 46 day cares in the area, their is no shortage of opportunities for people to explore a career in child care. 7 Rivers Alliance CEO Chris Hardie says the economics of the business are impacting people's desire to pursue those positions.
"It very simply becomes a monetary issue," Hardie said. "When the average wage of child care workers is averaging that $11-12/hour range, when you stack that up against other companies that are offering wages much higher than that including benefits, it becomes a real difficult choice for families of people who work in child care to simply say 'I can't afford to keep working in child care because I need to make more money.'"
While speakers at the event say there is no quick fix, they do agree a collaborative effort is needed to resolve the long-standing issue.