Education fundraiser proves successful

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Education Foundation held a fundraiser giving out "Passports to Good Eating," with coupon books for local restaurants included.
Each book contained around thirty coupons and cost $50 each. The foundation sold around 200 books, resulting in around $10,000 raised.
As a thank you, an anonymous donor gave $750 in restaurant gift cards that were raffled off at the Onalaska School Board meeting Tuesday. Every coupon used acted as a raffle ticket, meaning each book had up to 30 entries.
Being how local businesses have had issues staying afloat during the pandemic, Onalaska Donation Foundation incumbent president Traci Breit says it's a win for all involved.
"We realized at the time, a lot of our restaurants were struggling," Breit said. "It's really become a fantastic partnership that not only supports education in the Onalaska community, but it gets people who purchased our coupon book out into the various restaurants and establishments in the Coulee Region."
The money raised will go towards expanding educational opportunities that teachers apply for. One example Breit gave is obtaining virtual reality goggles to give students a unique learning experience.