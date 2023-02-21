Eight advance to April ballot for seats on the La Crosse School Board

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Only one of the candidates on Tuesday's ballot won't advance to the April election for the La Crosse School Board.
Former board member Deb Suchla received the most votes on Tuesday. Scott Neumeister, who chose to run for a spot on the board and give up his city council seat, finished second.
The other six candidates to advance are, in order: Trevor Sprague, Jeff Jackson, Kathi Blanchard, Jerry Wacek, Kimberly Krejchik, and Tim Alberts.
They all advance to the April 4 ballot.
Kevin Hundt was eliminated from the contest.
All eight are vying for four seats on the school board. None of the current board members decided to run for re-election which opened the field for a large group of candidates.