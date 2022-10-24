Elected officials speak against referendum for La Crosse Schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several representatives of the community came together Monday morning to voice their opposition to the proposed $194.7 million referendum that would combine Logan and Central High School into one.
Four organizers from the Vote No Committee and the Pursue a Better Plan Group, along with ten City Council members or County Board Supervisors addressed local media on the topic.
Their goal is to get residents together and come up with an idea they feel would benefit the school district and community best. What that idea looks like, they're not sure, but they want alternatives to what the district is proposing.
District officials say that consolidation must happen within the next decade.
Courtney Lokken with Pursue a Better Plan does not feel that sort of contingency is best and that conversations should be had to figure out the next move.
"I am open to exploring, very open and interested in exploring alternative options," Lokken said. "I believe we have the time to do that so that we can come up with a plan that better serves our entire community and doesn't disenfranchise half of our neighborhoods."
Vicki Markenssen with the Vote No Committee adds that with declining enrollment, the district should find a way to recruit people to move to the area or transfer their children to the district.
"How do we have La Crosse be the school district of choice?," Markussen said. "Until we have that conversation, we're accepting decline. That isn't the right path. Our students deserve that we put our creative minds to work and create a more equitable solution."
Among the elected officials in attendance was La Crosse City Councilman Doug Happel, a former Logan High principal and member of the school district administration, who represents the area of the proposed new school. He says issues with traffic are a concern and the idea is not popular to those living near the facility.
"I have not heard one, and that doesn't mean there aren't any, but I have not heard one single constituent say to me 'I want a one high school thing at Trane Company,'" Happel said. "I've heard quite a few constituents say 'I don't want that down here.'"
The cost to taxpayers, according to the district, would be $8 per $100,000 of property value. County Supervisor Joe Konradt says that school officials have not been honest due to the potential result of the referendum failing.
"Superintendent Engel has said repeatedly that the cost to La Crosse taxpayers is $8," Konradt said. "That is not true. The actual cost to taxpayers would be $151 because without this school referendum, taxes will go down $143. One hundred fifty-one dollars over 20 years adds up to $3000."
Earlier this month, Superintendent Aaron Engel sent a letter to district families saying the high schools must consolidate in the next decade. They have held many information sessions on the topic to get the word out prior to the vote on November 8.
“We’re facing really significant budget challenges," Engel said. "With declining enrollment and a lack of state funding for the last two years, it’s put us really in a challenging position. Our Long Range Facility Plan indicates that we need to consolidate at all levels. Elementary, middle and high school. Our goal was just to make sure that folks were well informed and that they had access to the resources they need to make a good decision on the referendum in November.”
There is one more of these listening sessions. It is scheduled at Logan High School on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
In 2020, 84-percent of school referendums in Wisconsin were approved.