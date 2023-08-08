 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ELECTION RESULTS: Houston School District, Winona Co. Commissioner

  • 0
voting-election results-mgn.jpg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Here are the latest election results for the Houston School District Referendum and a special election for Winona County Commissioner.

HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM-QUESTION 1

$18M for expansion, ADA Upgrades

Yes-

No-

------------------------------------------------------------

HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM-QUESTION 2

$12M for performing arts, auditorium, community spaces

Yes-

No-

------------------------------------------------------------

Winona County Commissioner District 3

Special Election to fill vacancy

Joshua Elsing - 607-x

Bill Spitzer -  330

16 of 16 precincts reporting

The vacancy was created when Commissioner Steven Jacob was elected to as a State Representative for District 20B in November 2022. This election fills the vacancy when Jacob left office to assume his new duties. 