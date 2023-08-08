ELECTION RESULTS: Houston School District, Winona Co. Commissioner

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Here are the latest election results for the Houston School District Referendum and a special election for Winona County Commissioner.
HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM-QUESTION 1
$18M for expansion, ADA Upgrades
Yes-
No-
------------------------------------------------------------
HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM-QUESTION 2
$12M for performing arts, auditorium, community spaces
Yes-
No-
------------------------------------------------------------
Winona County Commissioner District 3
Special Election to fill vacancy
Joshua Elsing - 607-x
Bill Spitzer - 330
16 of 16 precincts reporting
The vacancy was created when Commissioner Steven Jacob was elected to as a State Representative for District 20B in November 2022. This election fills the vacancy when Jacob left office to assume his new duties.