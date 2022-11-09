ABC, CNN call Wisconsin U.S. Senate Race for Johnson

(WXOW)-- Both ABC News and CNN are calling the Wisconsin U.S. Senate Race for incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson.
The Associated Press has yet to call the race. Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has not conceded defeat as of Wednesday morning.
Johnson holds a narrow 1-point lead over Barnes.
In a statement released by Johnson's campaign at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Republican Senator said:
"The votes are in. In all Democrat strongholds, municipalities are reporting 100% of wards are in and counted. There are some counties that have anywhere from 3-10% of the votes outstanding. These localities represent areas where we are winning by over 60%.
"There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over."