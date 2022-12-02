 Skip to main content
Audit results show 100% accuracy, County Clerk says

  • Updated
  • 0
La Crosse County does its required audit of Voting Machines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer says election results were "100% accurate" on Friday, following completion of the voting machine audit.

On Thursday, La Crosse County completed the state-required audit over the course of an hour. The law requires a voting machine audit every general election to detect discrepancies.

According to Dankmeyer, seven voting machines were randomly selected by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. 6,797 ballots were reviewed and hand counted twice.

"The audit showed no discrepancies or deficiencies with the voting equipment. The results were 100% accurate," said Dankmeyer in an email sent to News 19 on Friday morning.

Reporting units in the Town of Barre, Village of Rockland, City of Onalaska, and City of La Crosse partook in the audit.

