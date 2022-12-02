Audit results show 100% accuracy, County Clerk says

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The combination of any light snowfall will lead to reduced visibility condtions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&