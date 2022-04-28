Houston County Sheriff won't seek another term

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mark Inglett, the Sheriff of Houston County, Minnesota, announces he won't seek another term as the top law enforcement officer in the county.
After 33 years in law enforcement and 8 as the Sheriff, Inglett says it was "not an easy decision" to step away.
In a statement, Inglett said in part:
"I want you all to know how grateful I am to have had this opportunity to serve you, the citizens of Houston County, as your Sheriff. The positive comments and support so many of you have shown over the years is truly humbling and appreciated," said Inglett.
Sheriff Mark Inglett says the department is in a "great place" and looks forward to serving out the remainder of the term.