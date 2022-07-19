La Crosse Board of Education adds referendum to November ballot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - At Monday's school board meeting, the School District of La Crosse approved a single capital referendum question on the November 8, 2022 ballot.
The referendum seeks a vote from district residents on whether the School District should combine high schools and build a new, consolidated school.
Voters will be asked to approve or decline a referendum, with a price tag of $194.7 million, to build a new facility and move the middle schools into current high school buildings.
If the referendum is approved by voters, school property taxes would increase $0.08 per $1,000 of property value.
School board members are seeking this option due to declining enrollment and reductions in state funding.