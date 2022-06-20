 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 230 pm, heat index values were near or
over 100 degrees in much of the the advisory area. With clear
skies expected, and mugginess increasing, heat dangers will
present themselves. Remember too that the forecast heat index
values are for the shade and being out in the sunshine will be
more taxing on your body.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

La Crosse Center set to host Democrats' state convention

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Democratic Party is set to congregate at the La Crosse Center on June 25 and 26, ahead of a contentious battle for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

All Democratic candidates and some elected officials will speak at the event. Governor Tony Evers will speak on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Chair of the La Crosse Democratic Party says the convention will discuss, what they call, the positive job performance of the Governor and President Joe Biden.

Additionally, the convention will focus on Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

"By accident or just the way of things, La Crosse has kind of found itself in the middle of the political universe this election cycle," says William Garcia, the Chair of the La Crosse Democratic Party.

Democrat Ron Kind announced he would not run for re-election, for the position he has held since 1996.

Since his announcement, many candidates began campaigns to claim the seat for their political parties. Now, four democrats remain as potential successors and opponents to Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden.

"We're going to hear from all four candidates at this convention this weekend. So that each of them can lay out their policies and why they think they're the best choice to represent us," Garcia said. 

Democratic candidates include Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath, Dr. Mark Neumann, and State Sen. Brad Pfaff.

The Partisan Primary is scheduled for August 9.

