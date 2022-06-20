La Crosse Center set to host Democrats' state convention

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Democratic Party is set to congregate at the La Crosse Center on June 25 and 26, ahead of a contentious battle for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
All Democratic candidates and some elected officials will speak at the event. Governor Tony Evers will speak on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The Chair of the La Crosse Democratic Party says the convention will discuss, what they call, the positive job performance of the Governor and President Joe Biden.
Additionally, the convention will focus on Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
"By accident or just the way of things, La Crosse has kind of found itself in the middle of the political universe this election cycle," says William Garcia, the Chair of the La Crosse Democratic Party.
Democrat Ron Kind announced he would not run for re-election, for the position he has held since 1996.
Since his announcement, many candidates began campaigns to claim the seat for their political parties. Now, four democrats remain as potential successors and opponents to Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden.
"We're going to hear from all four candidates at this convention this weekend. So that each of them can lay out their policies and why they think they're the best choice to represent us," Garcia said.
Democratic candidates include Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath, Dr. Mark Neumann, and State Sen. Brad Pfaff.
The Partisan Primary is scheduled for August 9.