Sen. Bernie Sanders to visit La Crosse

  • Updated
Bernie Sanders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has announced he will be heading to La Crosse for an Our Future is Now rally ahead of election day.

Sanders made the announcement through a post on his official social media sites Wednesday night.

The Vermont Senator and former 2016 and 2020 presidential candidate is set to visit La Crosse on November 4. He will also visit Eau Claire, Madison, and Oshkosh on the same day.

Wisconsin is one of 7 states Sanders intends to visit ahead of the November 8 election.

According to the event's webpage, the rally is hosted by NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action.

According to the event description it's scheduled for 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and will have "live music, free swag, celebrity appearances, and special guests, including Sen. Sanders." The rally is geared toward energizing young people to make sure they have a plan to vote.

No other details have yet been provided about the location of the rally.

