Sen. Bernie Sanders to visit La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has announced he will be heading to La Crosse for an Our Future is Now rally ahead of election day.
Sanders made the announcement through a post on his official social media sites Wednesday night.
This election is not just about you. It’s about our kids and grandkids and the kind of country we can become. We cannot fail them. I’ll be out on the road doing everything I can to help win this thing in the next two weeks. I hope you’ll do the same. pic.twitter.com/SeUF3zfCWn— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 27, 2022
The Vermont Senator and former 2016 and 2020 presidential candidate is set to visit La Crosse on November 4. He will also visit Eau Claire, Madison, and Oshkosh on the same day.
Wisconsin is one of 7 states Sanders intends to visit ahead of the November 8 election.
According to the event's webpage, the rally is hosted by NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action.
According to the event description it's scheduled for 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and will have "live music, free swag, celebrity appearances, and special guests, including Sen. Sanders." The rally is geared toward energizing young people to make sure they have a plan to vote.
No other details have yet been provided about the location of the rally.