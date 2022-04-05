Tomah's polling station has voters deciding on Mayor, School Board elections

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The polls in Tomah opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and voters had a few decisions to make on some city level elections.
On the ballot, two opponents are vying for city mayor, incumbent Mayor Mike Murray and candidate Remy Gomez.
The Tomah Area School District Board of Education has two seats available with four candidates on the ballot. Unfortunately, candidate Wayne Kling passed away last month after the ballot had been finalized leaving incumbent Pam Buchda facing off against newcomers James Newlun and Catey Rice.
Barring any write-in candidates, the rest of the Monroe County ballot save one has positions with only one candidate listed.
In Tomah, four city district Alderpersons are listed each with one candidate running unopposed.
At the Monroe County level, two judiciary positions are up for election that include District 4 Court of Appeals and Branch 2 Circuit Court judges. Both of those roles have one candidate.
Additionally, five Monroe County Supervisors are also up for election, with District 12 having no candidate and District 13 having the familiar name of Remy Gomez who is also running for Mayor as mentioned above.
Voters were outside the Tomah Fire Department garage nestled behind the Tomah Municipal Center building, waiting for the doors to open at 7 a.m.
Even though the General Election usually has a better turn out in November, City Clerk Becki Weyer said the April 6 elections have a local impact for voters.
"Spring Election is our local election and so we're talking about mayor, alderpersons, school board are all on the ballot," Weyer said. "It's important because these are city positions. County supervisors are on there as well, so it's very important that people get to choose who their representatives are."
The polling station will close at 8 p.m. in Tomah.