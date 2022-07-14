WEC details election process ahead of August primary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission talked the election process in an educational webinar promoting transparency.
One component of the election process is the voter database, or WisVote.
Since 2006, the State of Wisconsin uses WisVote as a comprehensive database. It is an integral part of the election process by maintaining voter history. The voter database also serves as one of the primary protections against voter fraud.
The information in the database helps keep voters accounted for by tracking past registration; without keeping tabs on who they voted for.
Additionally, Thursday's webinar promotes transparency on how elections are run.
"I hope that people have tremendous faith, as they should, in their local election officials," says Meagan Wolfe, Administrator of the WEC, "As I always say, there are no dark corners, there are no locked doors in elections. You can watch every step of the process."
The next statewide election is the partisan primary on August 9.