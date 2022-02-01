Wisconsin DMV reminds voters to have valid ID ready at the polls

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 2022 Spring Primary is February 15, and time is running out to receive a physical voter ID.
Driver licenses and government issued IDs are the most common forms of voter identification. Military and student IDs are also valid for use at the polls.
If an ID is needed, the DMV offers a valid ID card free of charge.
"If you walk into the office today with all of your documentation, you are walking out of the office with a receipt that's good for voting and then your card will come in the mail in about a week," said Kristina Boardman, Wisconsin DMV Administrator.
In order to secure a government-issued photo ID, individuals must provide a copy of their birth certificate or their social security number with a separate photo ID.
While time is running out, the DMV can help even on the day of the primary.
"You can even walk in the day of the election and we will make sure that you have something to either vote that day or make sure your provisional ballot is counted by the end of the week," said Boardman.
The 2022 Spring Primary is February 15. For more information, visit the DMV website.