Elmer's Auto & Toy Museum featured on upcoming 'American Pickers' episode

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - A recently closed area museum is getting some national exposure next week.
Elmer's Auto & Toy Museum is featured on the Wednesday, January 18 episode of 'American Pickers' on the History Channel at 8 p.m.
A post on the museum's website shows hosts Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe in pictures with members of the Duellman family as they look through the museum's collection.
The post said that the crew visited the museum prior to the auction in September 2022 that sold off much of the museum's items. It said that the Wolfes got to pick through the off-limits collection of items.
Elmer and Bernadette Duellman spent six decades collecting cars, pedal cars, toys and automotive memorabilia that eventually became the museum.
It closed in the mid-2022 after 29 years. A four-day auction of items brought in $8.5 million dollars.