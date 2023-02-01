Elroy celebrates the groundbreaking of a Gundersen clinic

ELROY, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Elroy community gathered Wednesday afternoon for the groundbreaking of a new Gundersen clinic.
The new clinic is located in downtown Elroy, replacing the current clinic on Omaha Street.
"This clinic will be a nine exam room clinic," Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital and Clinics administrator Kristie McCoic said. "We'll have full family practice, we'll also have behavior health services like we do at our other clinic locations and also that tele-pharmacy."
It'll also feature a community room for educational programs and organization meetings and events.
The clinic is also apart of the town's revitalization.
"A new beginning for Elroy because Elroy has had some reversals," former Wisconsin Governor and Elroy native Tommy Thompson said. "Our downtown has not looked the best. This is going to be an anchor tenant, an anchor building. It's going to help us revitalize downtown. It's going to make us all feel good about living in Elroy."
Elroy resident and business owner Kari Preuss said the clinic will draw more people to their shops.
"Having a beautiful building that's thriving, that has people and parking - that shows that we're doing well," Preuss said. "It brings people to town and those people who show up at the clinic, when they leave they are going to look for something close by. They're going to look for a place to eat and they're going to stop at the shops."
Along with community partnerships to get construction underway, $6.3 million from Wisconsin's Healthcare Infrastructure Grant was put into the project.
Construction of the clinic is expected to be completed by the end of the year.