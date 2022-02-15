Elroy man arrested for catalytic converter thefts

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW) - An Elroy man is facing several charges related to the theft of several catalytic converters from vehicles in rural Hillsboro.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that on the morning of February 9, United Cooperative reported someone cut off the catalytic converters from several vehicles in its fleet. During the investigation, they said that they identified Joseph Hodge of Elroy as a suspect and were able to recover all of the stolen catalytic converters by the end of the day. Hodge remained at large.
The next day, working with Elroy Police, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at a residence in Elroy. More evidence was found related to the theft of catalytic converters. Again, Hodge wasn't located.
On February 11, Elroy Police made a traffic stop and discovered that Hodge was a passenger in the vehicle. He was then arrested on the Vernon County charges.
He was charged Monday on four counts of theft, four counts of criminal damage to property, and two counts of felony bail jumping according to online court records.
He returns to court on March 2.