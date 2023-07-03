Elroy man wounded in shooting

WILTON, Wis. (WXOW) - A 51-year-old Elroy man is hurt in what the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is calling an unintentional shooting on Sunday.
Deputies were called to a residence on County Highway M in rural Wilton just after 7 p.m.
The 9-1-1 caller said that gunfire was coming from a nearby residence and that a man had been shot in the leg.
The sheriff's office said the man was taken to Tomah Health by private vehicle.
Officers went to the residence and found that four people were shooting at targets without a proper backstop. Bullets traveled almost 1,000 yards across the county highway and hit the victim.
As a result, the sheriff's office said four people were arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail. They are:
Dalton J. Roth, 27, of Tomah
Rolando Mendoza, 25, of Corpus Christi, Texas
Kincade Ewing, 23 , of Hartford, Wisconsin
Jonathon Ewing, 25, of Tomah
Wilton Police and EMS assisted at the scene.