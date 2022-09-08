"Elvis Explosion" this weekend at La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Center plays host to the Elvis Explosion this weekend as 35 performers do their best impression of the music icon.
Produced by Ronny Craig, it kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m. with a karaoke event featuring some of the performers. Friday and Saturday sees them compete for a spot in the top 10 for Sunday's finals. Those in the finals will take home a share of $25,000.
One of the performers, Dan Barrella, is competing at the event for the third time and says that getting his outfit and hair ready takes a lot of work in order to accurately portray one of his favorite artists.
"It takes a lot to make this look like the King of Rock & Roll," Barrella said. "If you ask any tribute artist, we have an unhealthy knowledge of how to raise your cheek bones and slim out your nose. It probably takes about an hour to transform and get the wig just right. You want to look classy first of all. You don't want to look like a joke, so to speak, you know."
Barrella comes from Staten Island, New York, and says his two favorite Elvis songs are "Suspicious Minds" and Presley's rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."
Admission can also be purchased at the La Crosse Center box office.