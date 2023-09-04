Emergency Burn Ban in effect

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that the current fire danger in the La Crosse County and the surrounding areas is EXTREME.
Effective immediately, burning any combustible materials outdoors in the city of Onalaska, Village of Holmen, Town of Onalaska, or Town of Holland is prohibited.
The ban includes campfires, burn piles, burn barrels, and the use of fireworks. Charcoal grills are permitted only when used on a noncombustible surface.
This ban will be in place until conditions significantly improve, which is anticipated to be at least through Tuesday evening.
While the risk for wildfires in the area remains very high, the DNR says to remember to keep fire safety a top priority and take extra precautions with any activity that could cause a fire. This includes proper disposal of used smoking materials.