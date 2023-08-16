Emerson playground reopens with safer surfacing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Emerson Playground, also known as Crowley Park, has reopened with a new, safer surfacing.
The playground transitioned from rubber chips to engineered wood fiber.
The new surfacing was installed in response to parents, community members, and city council members voicing concerns over the environmental and health impacts of rubber chips.
Rubber chips present several health and safety concerns, including the toxic chemicals present in rubber and the hot temperatures rubber chips can hold.
"Research would show that temperatures on like a 90 degree day or an 85 degree day shows that temperatures of the rubber chips and the pour-in-place surfacing went up to 145 degrees and could easily burn," said Mackenzie Mindel, La Crosse City Council Member.
Area parents seem glad to see the old surfacing removed.
"As a parent, I think that it's really great to know that my children will never have to play on it, and not have to worry about heat and the environmental costs,” said Mindel. “So, I'm very thankful to see it removed."
The new wood fiber surfacing does not retain heat like rubber chips are known to do.
Wood fiber also has softer edges, and provides a slip-resistant, shock-absorbing surface.