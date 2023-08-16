 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emerson playground reopens with safer surfacing

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Emerson Playground, also known as Crowley Park, has reopened with a new, safer surfacing. 

The playground transitioned from rubber chips to engineered wood fiber. 

The new surfacing was installed in response to parents, community members, and city council members voicing concerns over the environmental and health impacts of rubber chips. 

feet on playground.jpg

Rubber chips present several health and safety concerns, including the toxic chemicals present in rubber and the hot temperatures rubber chips can hold. 

"Research would show that temperatures on like a 90 degree day or an 85 degree day shows that temperatures of the rubber chips and the pour-in-place surfacing went up to 145 degrees and could easily burn," said Mackenzie Mindel, La Crosse City Council Member. 

Area parents seem glad to see the old surfacing removed.

kid on swing.jpg

"As a parent, I think that it's really great to know that my children will never have to play on it, and not have to worry about heat and the environmental costs,” said Mindel. “So, I'm very thankful to see it removed."

The new wood fiber surfacing does not retain heat like rubber chips are known to do. 

Wood fiber also has softer edges, and provides a slip-resistant, shock-absorbing surface.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you