Emotions fly as soldiers land at Volk Field

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WXOW)- Government officials, family and friends gathered at Volk Field to welcome members of the 107th maintenance company that returned from their deployment.
The troops were deployed for 11 months in Eastern Europe and completed 125 external missions.
Not only is it difficult for the troops when they are away, it is also difficult for their loved ones.
Danielle Cornell, wife of returning troop Cliff Cornell, said she is thankful to have her husband back for the holiday weekend.
"We are super ecstatic, we are ready it's been a long time coming." Danielle said.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cliff Cornell said that that he has been deployed three times, but this deployment was different than the last.
"This is my first deployment with kids," Mr. Cornell said. "So just the thought of them coming home getting to see them for the first time in eleven months it's pretty amazing."
Cliff is looking forward to spending time with his family, especially taking some fishing days with them.
However, the troops of the 107th Maintenance Company will have to work to get reintegrated back into civilian lifestyle, which can be challenging.
Public Affairs Officer of the Wisconsin National Guard Major Joe Trovato said the 107th Maintenance Company will be attending several Yellow Ribbon events in the coming months to help with that process.
"All units when they return from a mobilization overseas go through something called re-integration," Major Trovato explained. "Which focuses on making sure they have things in order from family perspective, civilian employment, healthcare, everything they need to reintegrate back into civilian life."
The 107th Maintenance Company will attend the first phase of integration at a Yellow Ribbon event on June 25th.