EMS grants the topic of Gov. Evers, DHS Secretary-designee visit to Westby

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake made a stop in Westby as part of a push to support Emergency Medical Services across the state.
It was part of a series of visits they made in the state on Tuesday to highlight $8 million in grants for EMS providers. The money is part of a $20 millon program Evers announced during his State of the State speech for EMS providers, especially ones in rural communities.
The $8 million in grants are funded through American Rescue Plan Act dollars and go to communities that receive annual Funding Assistance Program (FAP) grants. The money can be used for emergency vehicles, medical equipment, or other safety uses. The $8 million allowed each community to receive nearly $25,000 in additional funds this year.
“Being able to access medical care quickly can provide life-saving minutes for families during their greatest time of need,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This investment gives a boost to our state's EMS providers who are facing many challenges and risking their lives every day to protect the health and safety of their communities.”
Earlier this year, the Westby-Christiana Fire District received $15,000 in another grant for a CPR device. It was part of $73,000 in supplemental funding Vernon County received. Additionally, The LaFarge Area EMS, Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service, and Readstown EMS are eligible to get more than $91,5000 in FAP grants.