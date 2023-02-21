EMS shortage affecting the Coulee Region

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

EMS shortage affecting the Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0

A report from the Health Resources and Services Administration finds there will be a need for an additional 40,000 emergency medical service (EMS) personnel by 2030.
Tri-State Ambulane.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A report from the Health Resources and Services Administration finds there will be a need for an additional 40,000 emergency medical service (EMS) personnel by 2030. In the Coulee Region, Tri-State Ambulance is feeling the affects of the shortage. 

Tri-State Ambulance is a 911 provider covering just over 2,000 square miles in the Coulee Region. 

Tri-State Ambulance Operations Supervisor Eric Ellis says they respond to area hospitals, especially critical access hospitals. 

Currently, they're looking to fill a variety of positions. 

"We have multiple openings for both paramedics and EMT's right now. Full-time and part-time spots are available," Ellis said. "In order to become a paramedic, you do have to be an EMT first. An EMT is about 150 hours of training. A paramedic is more intensive than that. It's about a year, or two years, depending on if you decide to do an accelerated program or not."

Eric Ellis.jpg

According to Tri-State Ambulance EMS educator Amy Hanson, the most common calls are helping the elderly population but the day-to-day is forever changing. 

"This field is amazing. You don't do the same thing every day. You show up to work you never know what's going to happen," Hanson said. "You can end up in Madison, you could end up in Chicago on transfers - it's amazing."

inside of an ambulance.jpg

She added that becoming and EMT or paramedic can open up many career paths within the medical field. 

"You can start out as an EMT and end up being a flight medic or working in a hospital," Hanson said. "We've had paramedics go on to be PA's or doctors. There's so many opportunities."

Ellis says the job in itself is rewarding and most people that choose this for a profession, want to give back. 

"So we got to be with this patient in her most vulnerable moment. It's not some big car crash where we get to do all of these life saving procedures on a trauma patient," Ellis said. "It's making a difference in so many people's lives. Even in ways we might not see and to be able to have that privilege... is a blessing."

Tri State Ambulance.jpg

Ellis said if anyone is interested in pursuing a career in this field, to reach out as Tri-State Ambulance hosts people for ride-a-longs. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you