EMS shortage affecting the Coulee Region

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon... .Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow began. A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase. The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line. sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely impacted at times. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&