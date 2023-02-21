EMS shortage affecting the Coulee Region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A report from the Health Resources and Services Administration finds there will be a need for an additional 40,000 emergency medical service (EMS) personnel by 2030. In the Coulee Region, Tri-State Ambulance is feeling the affects of the shortage.
Tri-State Ambulance is a 911 provider covering just over 2,000 square miles in the Coulee Region.
Tri-State Ambulance Operations Supervisor Eric Ellis says they respond to area hospitals, especially critical access hospitals.
Currently, they're looking to fill a variety of positions.
"We have multiple openings for both paramedics and EMT's right now. Full-time and part-time spots are available," Ellis said. "In order to become a paramedic, you do have to be an EMT first. An EMT is about 150 hours of training. A paramedic is more intensive than that. It's about a year, or two years, depending on if you decide to do an accelerated program or not."
According to Tri-State Ambulance EMS educator Amy Hanson, the most common calls are helping the elderly population but the day-to-day is forever changing.
"This field is amazing. You don't do the same thing every day. You show up to work you never know what's going to happen," Hanson said. "You can end up in Madison, you could end up in Chicago on transfers - it's amazing."
She added that becoming and EMT or paramedic can open up many career paths within the medical field.
"You can start out as an EMT and end up being a flight medic or working in a hospital," Hanson said. "We've had paramedics go on to be PA's or doctors. There's so many opportunities."
Ellis says the job in itself is rewarding and most people that choose this for a profession, want to give back.
"So we got to be with this patient in her most vulnerable moment. It's not some big car crash where we get to do all of these life saving procedures on a trauma patient," Ellis said. "It's making a difference in so many people's lives. Even in ways we might not see and to be able to have that privilege... is a blessing."
Ellis said if anyone is interested in pursuing a career in this field, to reach out as Tri-State Ambulance hosts people for ride-a-longs.