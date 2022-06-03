End of year recognition at La Crescent-Hokah schools

LA CRESCENT, Minn. - (WXOW) - With school now officially out for summer in La Crescent-Hokah, teachers and staff celebrated with a end of year recognition awards event.
First up were Apple Grant recipients as well as several special recognitions for staff, support staff and parent of year. Years of service were also recognized in the range from 5 years all the way to two employees with 30 years in the district.
It was also an opportunity to say farewell to those staff members retiring including kindergarten teacher Lisa Kroner who finished her Lancer career after 34 years.
"I love the kids," Kroner said. "The memories that we've made and the laughs that we have had and all of the firsts. Kindergarten is an amazing year and I had the best job ever."
Kroner estimates that over her time as a teacher, she's taught almost 500 students.