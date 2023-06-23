Endalz Fest Foundation fundraise for those affected by Alzheimer's

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- In efforts to help build support for those affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia in the Coulee Region, The Endalz Fest Foundation held their Light the Night Purple at Celebrations on the River Friday evening.
This is the Endalz Fest Foundation's second fundraising event. President of the organization Britni Walz said since it's beginning the organization received generous support.
"We got together to throw our first annual Endalz Fest at The Distilling Company and in that short time we raised so much awareness so much advocacy so many funds to better programs in this area," Walz said.
The event featured a silent auction and live entertainment.
